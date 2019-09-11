Channels

A bronze bull sculpture at the Exchange Square in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Companies

Hong Kong stock exchange operator makes bid to buy London Stock Exchange for US$36.6 billion

  • Would be second overseas acquisition by HKEX after it took over London Metal Exchange in 2012
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:14pm, 11 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
Riot police officers clash with protesters at the junction of Lockhart Road and Percival Street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
Companies

Hong Kong’s stock market has a midsummer’s nightmare as fundraising dries up in worsening trade war and street mayhem

  • The number of companies seeking to raise capital this year fell by a third to 88 IPOs, with proceeds plunging by 55.9 per cent to US$10.82 billion
  • July’s listings halved to 15 companies, with their combined proceeds plummeting 57 per cent to US$1.65 billion
Topic |   HKEX
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 5:11pm, 15 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Riot police officers clash with protesters at the junction of Lockhart Road and Percival Street in Causeway Bay. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
