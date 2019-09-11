Kweichow Moutai, maker of a popular baijiu, tumbled by 4.8 per cent today. In July, it became the first Chinese stock to trade above 1,000 yuan a share. Photo: Simon Song
Hang Seng Index rises to highest level in six weeks as trade war angst eases
- China customs agency exempts tariff on 16 products from first round of additional tariffs on US imports
- In China, consumer stables drop as trade war fears lessen
Topic | China stock market
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
Topic | Hong Kong protests
