Roy Cho Kwai-chee, a former Convoy director, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding the financial advisory company, on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Roy Cho, alleged Enigma Network mastermind of Hong Kong’s biggest fraud case, claims trial as he pleads innocence
- Cho and his associates Christie Chan Lai-yee and Byron Tan Ye-kai are free on bail
- Trio could face seven years in jail if convicted
Topic | Banking & Finance
Roy Cho Kwai-chee, a former Convoy director, pleaded not guilty to the charge of defrauding the financial advisory company, on Thursday. Photo: Jonathan Wong