A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
Charles Li’s surprise visit to London kicked off Hong Kong’s unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) yesterday made an unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange
- The offer goes up against a litany of failed merger attempts by global stock exchanges. The HKSE has been the owner of London Metals Exchange since 2012
Topic | HKEX
