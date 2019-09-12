Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
Companies

Charles Li’s surprise visit to London kicked off Hong Kong’s unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange

  • Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) yesterday made an unsolicited US$36.6 billion bid for the London Stock Exchange
  • The offer goes up against a litany of failed merger attempts by global stock exchanges. The HKSE has been the owner of London Metals Exchange since 2012
Topic |   HKEX
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:12pm, 12 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A woman walks past the London Stock Exchange on 23 September 2008. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.