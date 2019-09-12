Channels

The online portal to register companies was down from 7am to about 12.30pm on Thursday. Photo: Shutterstock
Companies

Hong Kong Companies Registry website falls victim to glitch as ‘hardware problem’ brings down electronic registration service

  • The e-Registry, a 24-hour portal that accepts applications for registration of businesses, was down from 7am to around 12.30pm on Thursday
  • It comes a week after HKEX had to suspend derivatives trading because of a software issue
Topic |   Cybersecurity
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Updated: 11:10pm, 12 Sep, 2019

