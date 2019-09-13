Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged the country would leave the EU “do or die” at the end of October with or without a deal. This would diminish London’s role as a key European financial centre. Photo: AFP
European financial companies losing edge to China, US; need to refocus as London’s star dims, report says
- European banks, asset managers need to provide one-stop digital platforms, according to Luxembourg for Finance
- Must increase sustainable investing offerings to attract clients, development group says
Topic | Banking & Finance
An advertisement for Baoshang Bank in Beijing, China. In May, the People’s Bank of China seized control of the Baotou-based lender, citing a misappropriation of funds by its largest shareholder. Photo: Reuters
Smaller banks may struggle to weather China’s slowing economy, S&P warns
- Some lower-tier city, rural commercial banks may be forced to merge or exit the market, S&P says
- Regulators are likely to arrange ‘orderly’ exits, rather than let a small bank fail, the rating agency says
Topic | Banking & Finance
