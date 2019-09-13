Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung said on Thursday that the ongoing unrest has negatively affected business and hurt confidence among the international business community. Photo: Tory Ho
Hong Kong’s ‘unwise policies’ fuelled protests, unrest in city, Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan says
- Unrest in the city ‘cannot but negatively affect business’, Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan says
- Protests result of ‘unwise policies made locally and not initiated by Beijing’, Chan says
Topic | Hang Lung Properties
Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung said on Thursday that the ongoing unrest has negatively affected business and hurt confidence among the international business community. Photo: Tory Ho
Pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters try to outdo each other at the IFC shopping centre in Central. Photo: May Tse
Police ban rally for fear of more violence and chaos as Hong Kong braces for citywide protests at weekend
- Police object to Sunday’s event on grounds there had been ‘chaos’, ‘violence’ and ‘destruction’ after previous marches organised by Civil Human Rights Front
- Demonstrators also plan to gather in public parks and climb the iconic Lion Rock and Victoria Peak for ‘alternative’ Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters try to outdo each other at the IFC shopping centre in Central. Photo: May Tse