Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan Chi-chung said on Thursday that the ongoing unrest has negatively affected business and hurt confidence among the international business community. Photo: Tory Ho
Companies

Hong Kong’s ‘unwise policies’ fuelled protests, unrest in city, Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan says

  • Unrest in the city ‘cannot but negatively affect business’, Hang Lung Properties chairman Ronnie Chan says
  • Protests result of ‘unwise policies made locally and not initiated by Beijing’, Chan says
Topic |   Hang Lung Properties
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 11:52am, 13 Sep, 2019

Pro-Beijing supporters and anti-government protesters try to outdo each other at the IFC shopping centre in Central. Photo: May Tse
Politics

Police ban rally for fear of more violence and chaos as Hong Kong braces for citywide protests at weekend

  • Police object to Sunday’s event on grounds there had been ‘chaos’, ‘violence’ and ‘destruction’ after previous marches organised by Civil Human Rights Front
  • Demonstrators also plan to gather in public parks and climb the iconic Lion Rock and Victoria Peak for ‘alternative’ Mid-Autumn Festival celebrations
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP

Kimmy Chung  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:26am, 13 Sep, 2019

