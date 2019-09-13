Channels

Container trucks arrive at the Port of Long Beach in California. Equities have become more attractive for Credit Suisse amid a slight easing of tensions in the trade standoff. Photo: AFP
Stock markets back in favour at Credit Suisse as hopes rise of US-China trade war breakthrough

  • The Swiss bank favours US equities as it sees less political uncertainty in Europe, further central bank easing
  • Outlook change comes three weeks after Swiss rival UBS shifted to an underweight equity position
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 5:30pm, 13 Sep, 2019

China-US trade war talks to resume in early October as global growth outlook dims

  • The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
  • Economists cut Chinese 2020 growth forecasts below 6 per cent on increasing impact of trade war and insufficient Beijing stimulus to stabilise growth
SCMP

Teddy Ng  

Wendy Wu  

Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 3:50am, 6 Sep, 2019

