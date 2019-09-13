Container trucks arrive at the Port of Long Beach in California. Equities have become more attractive for Credit Suisse amid a slight easing of tensions in the trade standoff. Photo: AFP
Stock markets back in favour at Credit Suisse as hopes rise of US-China trade war breakthrough
- The Swiss bank favours US equities as it sees less political uncertainty in Europe, further central bank easing
- Outlook change comes three weeks after Swiss rival UBS shifted to an underweight equity position
Topic | Investing
Container trucks arrive at the Port of Long Beach in California. Equities have become more attractive for Credit Suisse amid a slight easing of tensions in the trade standoff. Photo: AFP
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have shared their first phone call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) since August 13. Photo: AFP
China-US trade war talks to resume in early October as global growth outlook dims
- The two sides hold first top-level phone call since August 13
- Economists cut Chinese 2020 growth forecasts below 6 per cent on increasing impact of trade war and insufficient Beijing stimulus to stabilise growth
Topic | US-China trade war
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin have shared their first phone call with Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He (right) since August 13. Photo: AFP