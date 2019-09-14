Channels

Agricultural companies in China hit hard by the swine fever epidemic are diversifying into raising chickens and ducks to ride out the crisis. Photo: AFP
Companies

China’s largest agricultural companies turn swine fever epidemic into growth opportunity while small farms perish

  • Hong Kong-listed CP Pokphand, one of the top players in China, has raised output of poultry and aqua feed as demand for swine feed falls on the back a decline in the country’s hog population
  • Fitch says there is a growing trend among Chinese animal feed and protein producers to diversify their product mix and extend their value chain as they look to ride out the swine fever epidemic
Topic |   African swine fever
Eric Ng

Eric Ng  

Updated: 1:00pm, 14 Sep, 2019

In July, China’s pig population had fallen by 32.2 per cent from a year earlier, and was down 9.4 per cent compared with the previous month, according to latest government figures. Photo: AP
China Economy

China aims to become self-sufficient in pork production despite African swine fever

  • Agriculture ministry says long-term goal is achievable despite the loss of a third of domestic livestock owing to impact of disease
  • Observers believe foreign producers will never be able to produce enough to satisfy the world’s largest market for the meat
Topic |   African swine fever
SCMP

Amanda Lee  

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 10:41am, 12 Sep, 2019

In July, China’s pig population had fallen by 32.2 per cent from a year earlier, and was down 9.4 per cent compared with the previous month, according to latest government figures. Photo: AP
