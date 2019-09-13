Advertisement
Advertisement
Photo: Shutterstock
London Stock Exchange unanimously rejects Hong Kong’s US$36.6 billion surprise takeover bid
- The UK-based bourse said it remained committed to its proposed purchase of Refinitiv
Topic | HKEX
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.