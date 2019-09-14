Channels

An Evergreen container ship unloads its cargo from Asia at the Long Beach port, California on August 1, 2019. Evergreen is the seventh biggest shipping line by capacity, according to Alphaliner. Photo: AFP
Companies

Taiwan’s Evergreen to spend up to US$1.6 billion on 10 supersized cargo ships, to be built in China and South Korea

  • One of the world’s top 10 shipping lines announces dramatic expansion plans that may upset the market for shipping
  • The new ships, with capacity of 23,000 TEUs will be among the world’s largest when completed
Topic |   Trade
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 10:15am, 14 Sep, 2019

An Evergreen container ship unloads its cargo from Asia at the Long Beach port, California on August 1, 2019. Evergreen is the seventh biggest shipping line by capacity, according to Alphaliner. Photo: AFP
