The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited (HKEX) outside its exhibition hall on August 10, 2011. Photo: Reuters
HKEX’s bid for London Stock Exchange is no big deal amid the flurry of worldwide big-ticket mergers and acquisitions
- Hong Kong operator’s US$36.6 billion takeover bid is the largest ever
- 2019 has seen deals and proposals totalling US$66.08 billion – by far the most on record
Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
HKEX makes US$36.6 billion surprise bid to take over London Stock Exchange to grow into a global financial marketplace
- HKEX made an indicative offer to pay £83.61 per LSE share in cash and stock for the London bourse operator, valuing it at £29.6 billion
- The takeover would be the HKEX’s second overseas acquisition by after its 2012 purchase of the London Metal Exchange
