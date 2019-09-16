Chinese tech giant Tencent is among Merian Global Investors’ largest investments. Photo: Reuters
US-China trade war pessimism has created investment opportunities, asset manager Merian Global says
- Firm’s largest investments are in Chinese technology giants Tencent and Alibaba, as well as Ping An Insurance
- Investors are bearish and nervous, which has made equities cheap as an asset class, Nick Payne, Merian Global’s head of global emerging markets, says
Topic | Investing
Chinese tech giant Tencent is among Merian Global Investors’ largest investments. Photo: Reuters
Chinese cargo container at the Port of Long Beach in California. The US and China have been engaged in a trade war for more than a year. Photo: AFP
Trade war, economic uncertainty are making Asian investors more cautious, says RBC Wealth Management survey
- Of Asian investors surveyed, 80 per cent were ‘far more attentive’ to their portfolios because of the economic cycle
- Tariffs, trade policy a concern for more than a third of Asian investors
Topic | US-China trade war
Chinese cargo container at the Port of Long Beach in California. The US and China have been engaged in a trade war for more than a year. Photo: AFP