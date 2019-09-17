Channels

A number of shops in Causeway Bay have closed recently or are doing poorly, as shoppers avoid the popular tourist district because of the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Companies

Several dozen Hong Kong retailers likely to fold as protests hit sales, leaving thousands unemployed

  • Hong Kong’s retailers are likely to miss out on the five-day golden week holiday sales bonanza in early October as mainland tourists stay away
  • A local employment agency says up to 30 per cent of the city’s retailers are now asking full-time employees to go on unpaid leave
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Holly Chik

Holly Chik  

Updated: 8:10am, 17 Sep, 2019

Policemen clash with protesters in New Town Plaza during a rally in Sha Tin on July 14. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Sun Hung Kai’s hotel, shopping mall businesses take a drubbing as tourist numbers plunge amid Hong Kong protests

  • Hong Kong’s biggest developer has seen occupancy rates of its hotels fall as low as 50 per cent amid social unrest, says chairman Raymond Kwok
  • Its shopping centres are also struggling under the weight of a slump in footfall and spending exacerbated by the protests
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 6:39am, 13 Sep, 2019

