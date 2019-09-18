Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Chinese government has unveiled blueprints for the long-term development of Shanghai and Shenzhen as part of reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen/SCMP
Companies

Will technology or commerce win out as Shenzhen and Shanghai compete to be the model for China’s economic reforms?

  • Opportunities await Shanghai and Shenzhen after the Chinese government unveiled blueprints for the long-term developments of the two cities
  • Analysts warn that success will only follow if the plans are implemented in full
Topic |   Shanghai free-trade zone
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 8:04am, 18 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Chinese government has unveiled blueprints for the long-term development of Shanghai and Shenzhen as part of reforms. Illustration by Lau Ka-kuen/SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.