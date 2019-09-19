Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Esprit has closed a total of 169 loss-making shops and its has reduced office space in Hong Kong and Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Companies

Hong Kong fashion house Esprit says protests to blame for 40 per cent drop in customer traffic

  • Company posts better-than-expected results for year ending June 30, sees net loss of HK$2.14 billion
  • Rents ‘simply too high’ for retailers, executive chairman says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Louise Moon

Louise Moon  

Updated: 10:13am, 19 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Esprit has closed a total of 169 loss-making shops and its has reduced office space in Hong Kong and Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
A number of shops in Causeway Bay have closed recently or are doing poorly, as shoppers avoid the popular tourist district because of the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Companies

Several dozen Hong Kong retailers likely to fold as protests hit sales, leaving thousands unemployed

  • Hong Kong’s retailers are likely to miss out on the five-day golden week holiday sales bonanza in early October as mainland tourists stay away
  • A local employment agency says up to 30 per cent of the city’s retailers are now asking full-time employees to go on unpaid leave
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Holly Chik

Holly Chik  

Updated: 10:33am, 17 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A number of shops in Causeway Bay have closed recently or are doing poorly, as shoppers avoid the popular tourist district because of the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.