Esprit has closed a total of 169 loss-making shops and its has reduced office space in Hong Kong and Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong fashion house Esprit says protests to blame for 40 per cent drop in customer traffic
- Company posts better-than-expected results for year ending June 30, sees net loss of HK$2.14 billion
- Rents ‘simply too high’ for retailers, executive chairman says
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Esprit has closed a total of 169 loss-making shops and its has reduced office space in Hong Kong and Germany. Photo: Bloomberg
A number of shops in Causeway Bay have closed recently or are doing poorly, as shoppers avoid the popular tourist district because of the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Several dozen Hong Kong retailers likely to fold as protests hit sales, leaving thousands unemployed
- Hong Kong’s retailers are likely to miss out on the five-day golden week holiday sales bonanza in early October as mainland tourists stay away
- A local employment agency says up to 30 per cent of the city’s retailers are now asking full-time employees to go on unpaid leave
Topic | Hong Kong protests
A number of shops in Causeway Bay have closed recently or are doing poorly, as shoppers avoid the popular tourist district because of the protests. Photo: Nora Tam