US luxury icon Tiffany to open more stores in mainland China as Chinese stay home where weak yuan still has buying power
- Tiffany will open a new jewellery store in the Beijing airport in a few weeks
- Chinese scaling back on overseas travel as yuan weakens
Tiffany says protests ‘taking a toll’ on its Hong Kong business as it reports drop in net sales in second quarter
- Sales fell 3 per cent, net earnings dropped 6 per cent in second quarter
- American jewellery seller says it lost nearly six selling days due to unplanned store closures
Tiffany & Co. store at Times Square in Hong Kong. The jewellery company founded in 1837 is among most recognised luxury brands in the world. Photo: Shutterstock