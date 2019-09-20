Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Resident buildings and offices are seen in Shenzhen, which has returned to the top 10 ranking of global financial centres for the first time since March 2010. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Shenzhen in world’s top 10 financial centres for first time since 2010 while Hong Kong stays in third place just behind London

  • Hong Kong moving closer to London as concerns over Brexit mount
  • Shenzhen jumped five places to rank in the top 10 globally
Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:00am, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Resident buildings and offices are seen in Shenzhen, which has returned to the top 10 ranking of global financial centres for the first time since March 2010. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.