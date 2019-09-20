Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

From left, William Yu, chief executive of World Green Organisation, Sunny Cheung, CEO of Octopus Cards, and Neil Waters, executive director at Swire Coca-Cola, at the launch of the reverse vending machines in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Companies

Swire Coca-Cola quenches thirst for recycling with machines that will collect plastic bottles and put 20 HK cents on your Octopus as a reward

  • We are trying to change behaviour, company’s executive director says
  • Machines developed by Hong Kong companies to come up at 10 locations in city
Topic |   Swire Group
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 9:00am, 20 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

From left, William Yu, chief executive of World Green Organisation, Sunny Cheung, CEO of Octopus Cards, and Neil Waters, executive director at Swire Coca-Cola, at the launch of the reverse vending machines in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.