From left, William Yu, chief executive of World Green Organisation, Sunny Cheung, CEO of Octopus Cards, and Neil Waters, executive director at Swire Coca-Cola, at the launch of the reverse vending machines in Hong Kong on Thursday. Photo: May Tse
Swire Coca-Cola quenches thirst for recycling with machines that will collect plastic bottles and put 20 HK cents on your Octopus as a reward
- We are trying to change behaviour, company’s executive director says
- Machines developed by Hong Kong companies to come up at 10 locations in city
