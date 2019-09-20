Channels

Aerial photos of the new area of the Shanghai free-trade zone, comprising part of Lingang. Photo: Imaginechina
Shanghai offers cash incentives of up to US$8.5 million to lure financial institutions to Lingang free-trade zone area

  • Banks, insurers and brokerages will receive up to 60 million yuan (US$8.46 million) in subsidies to buy office properties in Lingang, the new part of the FTZ
  • Shanghai doubled the size of its FTZ last month by including part of Lingang, a previously untapped area linked to the Yangshan deep water port
20 Sep, 2019

An administrative service centre in the Lingang area of Shanghai’s free-trade zone. The zone was set up in 2013 and Lingang was added to it this month. Photo: Xinhua
Shanghai fails to offer zero-duty incentives seen as crucial to cargo flows in Lingang free-trade zone

  • Operating guide published on Friday fails to mention what import duty policy will be adopted
  • Difficult to ensure ‘greatest openness’ at Lingang without exemptions, analyst says
30 Aug, 2019

An administrative service centre in the Lingang area of Shanghai’s free-trade zone. The zone was set up in 2013 and Lingang was added to it this month. Photo: Xinhua
