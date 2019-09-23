NIO's first employee Li Tianshu (centre) and members of the company's leadership team ring the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange before the company’s initial public offering on 12 September 2018. Photo: EPA-EFE
After raking up US$5 billion in losses in four years, China’s Tesla wannabe fights for survival as financial bleeding continues
- Nio is poised to report on Tuesday that it lost another 2.6 billion yuan, or US$4 million a day, during the second quarter, according to the average of two analyst estimates
- That would bring accumulated losses at the company to about US$5.7 billion since William Li founded the carmaker in 2014
