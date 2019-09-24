Dr Jamie Chiu, founder of Hong Kong start-up Good Brain Labs, is often one of the only women in the room during meetings. Photo: Twitter
Women-led unicorns no longer a myth, but venture capital needs to catch up
- Less than 25 of the 239 venture capital-backed companies globally have a woman founder, according to Pitchbook
- Some skincare and beauty products companies founded by women could soon become unicorns, Dealogic says
Topic | Start-ups
