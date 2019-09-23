Pedestrians next to an electronic billboard with the Hang Seng Index (HSI) data in Hong Kong on 4 September 2019. Photo: EPA-EFE
Initial public offerings trickle back to Hong Kong’s stock market as city maintains resilience as fundraising hub amid protests
- As many as 16 companies applied to raise funds on the local bourse in the first three weeks of September
- The number of active applications rose by 7 per cent to 231 in the year to date
An anti-government protester uses a tennis racket to return a canister fired by police in clouds of tear gas on Yeung Uk Road on August 25. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests 2019 vs Occupy Central: after 79 days, retailers, investors, developers hit far worse by this year’s demonstrations
- This time, economy was already wobbling from trade war
- Meanwhile, launch of the Stock Connect kept up market spirits in 2014
