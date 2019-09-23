A branch of Thomas Cook travel agent's shop in London on September 21, 2019. The iconic British travel firm has failed to find further private investment to stave off collapse. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Thomas Cook’s demise scuttles Fosun’s goal of creating a global leisure empire spanning airline, tour operator, resorts and shows
- Thomas Cook Group, which traces its root to Thomas Cook & Sons in London in 1842, went into liquidation on Monday after failing to secure £200 million to keep creditors at bay
- Fosun had already extended a £900 million financial lifeline to the UK company last month, in exchange for stakes in Thomas Cook’s airline and tour operations
