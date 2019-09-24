Channels

SCMP
A stock broker monitoring prices at the Prudential Brokerage in Central, pictured in 2016. Photo: Dickson Lee
Companies

SFC refuses to delay new margin financing rule stock brokers say threatens their livelihoods as they struggle to survive amid protests

  • ‘We are very disappointed that the SFC did not care about the livelihood of the brokers,’ said Tom Chan, chairman of the Institute of Securities Dealers
  • Brokers now plan to lobby the government to step in to halt the new rule which they say will hurt the market further as it reels from 16 weeks of protests
Topic |   SFC
Enoch Yiu

Enoch Yiu  

Updated: 7:30am, 24 Sep, 2019

Tear gas is fired by police at protesters in Sham Shui Po in Hong Kong on August 11, 2019. Photo: AFP
Investor Relations

Hong Kong’s stock market has always bounced back strongly after big protests in the past. Will it this time?

  • Hang Seng is down 3 per cent since first massive demonstration on June 9
  • Hong Kong market has historically rebounded strongly after protests caused a tumble
Topic |   Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 2:17pm, 27 Aug, 2019

