Some of the Budweiser Brewing Company APAC brands are displayed in Hong Kong. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Budweiser offers shares at HK$27 each, at the bottom of price range as it revives world’s second-biggest fundraising in Hong Kong

  • The Asia-Pacific arm of world’s largest brewer previously postponed its listing in July
  • Budweiser Brewing Company APAC’s IPO is the world’s second-biggest sale of the year after Uber Technologies
Topic |   IPO
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:36am, 24 Sep, 2019

Budweiser beer products manufactured by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The Belgian company has revived the IPO application of its subsidiary Budweiser Brewing Company APAC in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
IPO Quote Profile

AB InBev resumes application for Budweiser’s US$9.8 billion initial public offering in Hong Kong two months after scrapping plans

  • Budweiser Brewing Company APAC says there is no guarantee that the IPO will go ahead despite resuming its IPO application
  • AB InBev’s Asia-Pacific unit had planned to raise as much as US$9.8 billion from its planned IPO in July
Topic |   IPO
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 11:03pm, 12 Sep, 2019

