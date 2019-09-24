Channels

Charles Li Xiaojia, Chief Executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), gives a speech at the Hong Kong Securities Institute, at the Exchange Square in Central on 25 July 2019. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Charles Li, the ‘Mr China’ behind the US$36.6 billion bid for London Stock Exchange, isn’t giving up on his audacious plan

  • Charles Li, the chief executive of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), made an unexpected US$36.6 billion bid to buy the London Stock Exchange
  • Li spent 16 years in investment banking before being tapped to head Asia’s third-biggest stock exchange
Topic |   HKEX
Updated: 11:57am, 24 Sep, 2019

Bronze sculptures of bulls, the symbol of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, at the Exchange Square in Central on 30 May 2019. Photo: Warton Li
HKEX makes US$36.6 billion surprise bid to take over London Stock Exchange to grow into a global financial marketplace

  • HKEX made an indicative offer to pay £83.61 per LSE share in cash and stock for the London bourse operator, valuing it at £29.6 billion
  • The takeover would be the HKEX’s second overseas acquisition by after its 2012 purchase of the London Metal Exchange
Topic |   HKEX
Updated: 2:44pm, 12 Sep, 2019

