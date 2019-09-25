Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

West Lake in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou on 20 November 2017. Photo: Simon Song
Companies

China assigns officials to 100 companies in nation’s cradle of private enterprises in charm offensive to bolster confidence

  • Alibaba, Dahua, Geely, Hikvision, Wahaha Group and dozens of the biggest private enterprises in Hangzhou will be assigned a government officer each
  • The officials, who will not exert any control or be involved in corporate matters, will act as bridges between the local authority and the enterprises, in a move designed to make it easier to do business
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Xie Yu  

Echo Xie  

Updated: 8:30am, 25 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

West Lake in the Zhejiang provincial capital of Hangzhou on 20 November 2017. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.