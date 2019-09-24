Charles Li speaking at the Sibos conference in London. Photo: SCMP Handout
HKEX, London Stock Exchange bosses, locked in takeover feud, clash over whether Hong Kong is the true financial gateway to China
- The chief executives of the two stock exchanges disagreed strongly when fate threw them together at the Sibos 2019 conference in London on Tuesday
- Their war of words comes just two weeks after LSE strongly rejected Hong Kong’s unsolicited US$36 billion takeover bid
Topic | HKEX
Charles Li speaking at the Sibos conference in London. Photo: SCMP Handout