Harvey Nichols’ store at Swire Properties Limited’s Pacific Place shopping centre in Admiralty, Hong Kong on December 19, 2018. The store closed for a three-month renovation in June, before reopening with a floor plate half its original size. Photo: SCMP
Dickson Concept doubles down on quest for big spenders as it opens renovated Harvey Nichols store with savvy digital tech
- Pearson Poon, 25-year old son of Dickson Poon, is spearheading the effort by Harvey Nichols to become more digitally savvy
- The protests have hurt the luxury retailer, but Poon says the group has a healthy cash balance and is looking for opportunities
Topic | Retailing
A number of shops in Causeway Bay have closed recently or are doing poorly, as shoppers avoid the popular tourist district because of the protests. Photo: Nora Tam
Several dozen Hong Kong retailers likely to fold as protests hit sales, leaving thousands unemployed
- Hong Kong’s retailers are likely to miss out on the five-day golden week holiday sales bonanza in early October as mainland tourists stay away
- A local employment agency says up to 30 per cent of the city’s retailers are now asking full-time employees to go on unpaid leave
Topic | Hong Kong protests
