Catalyst Paper’s mill in Rumford, Maine, which was bought by Nine Dragons Paper in May 2018. Photo: Alexis Horatius
Papermaker Nine Dragons’ profit sinks 51 per cent as it gets caught in the US-China trade war
- The Guangdong-based company paid 650 million yuan in tariffs to the Chinese government for waste paper imports from the US
- Company plans to reduce imports from the US to 15 per cent from 25 per cent currently, cut tariff bill to under 300 million yuan next year
