Scott Liu Shi-kau, co-founder and CEO of Shanghai Henlius Biotech, which listed on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday. Photo: Tory Ho
How a son made it his mission to launch inexpensive drugs in China after father’s death from cancer
- Shanghai Henlius Biotech, backed by Chinese conglomerate Fosun, lists in Hong Kong
- Henlius’ HLX01 ‘biosimilar’ to treat non-Hodgkin lymphoma is the first such generic drug approved in China
Topic | Pharmaceuticals
