A Chinese investor in front of an electronic board showing stock prices at a Beijing brokerage on 2 August 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s financial markets represent losses and declines in green, using red to denote gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
China’s bond defaults are about to take a turn for the worse, with US$7.8 billion of debt due in 2020 in the offshore markets
- There’s US$8.6 billion of offshore bonds coming due next year that currently have at least 15 per cent yields – classifying them as stressed, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
- Nearly 40 per cent of total outstanding corporate dollar bonds from China’s most troubled companies will be due next year
