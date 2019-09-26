Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese investor in front of an electronic board showing stock prices at a Beijing brokerage on 2 August 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s financial markets represent losses and declines in green, using red to denote gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
Companies

China’s bond defaults are about to take a turn for the worse, with US$7.8 billion of debt due in 2020 in the offshore markets

  • There’s US$8.6 billion of offshore bonds coming due next year that currently have at least 15 per cent yields – classifying them as stressed, according to data compiled by Bloomberg
  • Nearly 40 per cent of total outstanding corporate dollar bonds from China’s most troubled companies will be due next year
Topic |   Bonds
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 1:54pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese investor in front of an electronic board showing stock prices at a Beijing brokerage on 2 August 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China’s financial markets represent losses and declines in green, using red to denote gains and advances. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.