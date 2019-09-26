A sign marks the location of a WeWork office facility on August 14, 2019 in Chicago . Photo: Getty Images/AFP
To share or not to share, that is the question raised by the turmoil at WeWork amid the delay in its initial public offering
- WeWork shook up the world of co-working spaces with more amenities and efforts to create communities for its tenants
- The company has expanded at such a rapid pace that it’s become one of the biggest office tenants in places such as Manhattan and central London
Topic | IPO
A sign marks the location of a WeWork office facility on August 14, 2019 in Chicago . Photo: Getty Images/AFP