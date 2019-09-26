A farmer works on his crops at Kwu Tung North as of 4 July 2013. Photo: SCMP
Henderson offers 1 million sq ft of Fanling farmland for public homes, saying it would yield to any seizure by Hong Kong’s government of private land
- Henderson Land Development says it would offer three plots of land totalling 1 million square feet in Fanling north for public housing if the government seizes the land under the Lands Resumption Ordinance
- The land has already been zoned for public housing
Topic | Henderson Land
A farmer works on his crops at Kwu Tung North as of 4 July 2013. Photo: SCMP