Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A farmer works on his crops at Kwu Tung North as of 4 July 2013. Photo: SCMP
Companies

Henderson offers 1 million sq ft of Fanling farmland for public homes, saying it would yield to any seizure by Hong Kong’s government of private land

  • Henderson Land Development says it would offer three plots of land totalling 1 million square feet in Fanling north for public housing if the government seizes the land under the Lands Resumption Ordinance
  • The land has already been zoned for public housing
Topic |   Henderson Land
Sandy Li

Sandy Li  

Updated: 4:36pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

A farmer works on his crops at Kwu Tung North as of 4 July 2013. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.