Tesla’s under construction Gigafactory in Lingang, Shanghai. Two of the Palo Alto, California-based carmaker’s suppliers are among companies that have signed up to invest in the free-trade zone. Photo: Imaginechina
Lingang, home to Tesla’s first factory outside US, secures 24 deals worth US$1 billion, but investment ‘far from enough’, analyst says

  • Tesla suppliers SAS Automotive Systems and Saint-Gobain Sekurit among companies signing on
  • We will be innovative in policymaking, FTZ administration says
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 4:30pm, 26 Sep, 2019

Aerial photo taken on March 9, 2017 shows the Shanghai free trade zone (FTZ). Photo: Xinhua
European firms are on the lookout for tangible incentives before embracing Shanghai’s expanded free trade zone in Lingang

  • Shanghai’s authorities have doubled the free-trade zone to 240 square kilometres by including part of Lingang, a previously untapped area linked to the Yangshan deep water port
  • The expansion reflected the city’s renewed efforts to build a free marketplace that can rival regional business hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore
Daniel Ren

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 10:54pm, 24 Sep, 2019

Aerial photo taken on March 9, 2017 shows the Shanghai free trade zone (FTZ). Photo: Xinhua
