An undated handout photo of the CMA-CGM Group’s Jacques Saade, with the capacity to carry 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo, being assembled at Shanghai’s Jiangnan-Changxing shipyard. The vessel is the world’s largest ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Photo: SCMP/Handout
World’s largest gas-powered container ship rolls off Shanghai slipway, a milestone for global shipping and China’s shipbuilding
- The CMA-CGM Jacques Saadé, with the capacity to carry 23,112 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo, is the first of nine ultra large vessels to be powered by liquefied natural gas
- CMA-CGM will have up to 20 LNG-powered vessels
Topic | Transport and logistics
