Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

An undated handout photo of the CMA-CGM Group’s Jacques Saade, with the capacity to carry 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo, being assembled at Shanghai’s Jiangnan-Changxing shipyard. The vessel is the world’s largest ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Photo: SCMP/Handout
Companies

World’s largest gas-powered container ship rolls off Shanghai slipway, a milestone for global shipping and China’s shipbuilding

  • The CMA-CGM Jacques Saadé, with the capacity to carry 23,112 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo, is the first of nine ultra large vessels to be powered by liquefied natural gas
  • CMA-CGM will have up to 20 LNG-powered vessels
Topic |   Transport and logistics
Ryan Swift

Ryan Swift  

Updated: 8:15pm, 26 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

An undated handout photo of the CMA-CGM Group’s Jacques Saade, with the capacity to carry 23,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of container cargo, being assembled at Shanghai’s Jiangnan-Changxing shipyard. The vessel is the world’s largest ship to be powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG). Photo: SCMP/Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.