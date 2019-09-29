Channels

Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out

  • Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
  • Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 9:30am, 29 Sep, 2019

Anti-government protesters use fire extinguisher in Tsing Yi Station on 22 September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business

Hong Kong hoteliers issue SOS as plunging rates reach US$9 a night and occupancy hits 20 per cent amid protests

  • At monthly rate of HK$5,980, three-star Winland 800 Hotel in protest-hit Tsing Yi cheaper than subdivided flats
  • Government should allow long-term leasing and sale of hotel rooms as this would also solve housing problem, Best Western owner says
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 5:37pm, 27 Sep, 2019

