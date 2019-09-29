Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out
- Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
- Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Anti-government protesters use fire extinguisher in Tsing Yi Station on 22 September 2019. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong hoteliers issue SOS as plunging rates reach US$9 a night and occupancy hits 20 per cent amid protests
- At monthly rate of HK$5,980, three-star Winland 800 Hotel in protest-hit Tsing Yi cheaper than subdivided flats
- Government should allow long-term leasing and sale of hotel rooms as this would also solve housing problem, Best Western owner says
