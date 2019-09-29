The protests in Hong Kong, which are now in their 17th consecutive weekend, have brought the city’s economy to the brink of a recession. Photo: Sam Tsang
Short sellers believe a weakening economy will force Hong Kong Monetary Authority to tweak the currency peg
- Currency bear Thomas Roderick says that the government may eventually consider removing the peg or at least make some change to the system
- Ignatius Chan Tze-ching, a senior adviser to Bank of East Asia, says that the government will not change the peg, and has the ability to defend it
Topic | Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA)
