The proposed merger between HKEX and LSE will come under financial M&As, which accounted for about 39 per cent of all such deals in Hong Kong, in terms of value, in the first nine months of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Bourse operator HKEX’s US$36.6 billion offer for 300 year-old London Stock Exchange a boost for Hong Kong M&A, Refinitiv says
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is not giving up hope and has hired UBS and HSBC to lobby the London exchange’s investors
- Overall M&A activity rises 41.8 per cent year on year to US$121.2 billion in the first nine months of this year
The logo of Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited (HKEX) outside its exhibition hall on August 10, 2011. Photo: Reuters
HKEX’s bid for London Stock Exchange is no big deal amid the flurry of worldwide big-ticket mergers and acquisitions
- Hong Kong operator’s US$36.6 billion takeover bid is the largest ever
- 2019 has seen deals and proposals totalling US$66.08 billion – by far the most on record
