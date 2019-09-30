Budweiser’s shares got off to a good start on their Hong Kong debut on Monday. Photo: Reuters
Budweiser shares jump 5 per cent on trading debut in Hong Kong
- The brewer’s US$5 billion IPO is the second-biggest listing globally this year after Uber Technologies
- Listing is a boost to the Hong Kong stock exchange as it fell behind New York, Nasdaq for global fundraising crown this year
Topic | IPO
Budweiser’s shares got off to a good start on their Hong Kong debut on Monday. Photo: Reuters
The penetration rate for eye surgery in China is very low, according to Jørn Slot Jørgensen, chairman and CEO of EuroEyes. Photo: Shutterstock
German eye clinic group EuroEyes sets sights on US$90 million IPO in Hong Kong as investor sentiment starts to make a comeback
- It is the latest in a series of initial public offerings (IPOs) returning to the city after confidence was damaged by the political crisis
Topic | IPO
The penetration rate for eye surgery in China is very low, according to Jørn Slot Jørgensen, chairman and CEO of EuroEyes. Photo: Shutterstock