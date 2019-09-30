American fast-fashion chain Forever 21 shut down its last shop in Hong Kong, in Mong Kok last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, adding to retail apocalypse, bowing to high rents, fierce competition
- The clothing chain closed its last shop in Hong Kong last week after months of volatile street protests added to its woes
- Court papers filed in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware show Forever 21 has estimated liabilities of between US$1 billion and US$10 billion
Topic | Retailing
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out
- Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
- Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Topic | Hong Kong protests
