Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

American fast-fashion chain Forever 21 shut down its last shop in Hong Kong, in Mong Kok last week. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Fashion retailer Forever 21 files for bankruptcy, adding to retail apocalypse, bowing to high rents, fierce competition

  • The clothing chain closed its last shop in Hong Kong last week after months of volatile street protests added to its woes
  • Court papers filed in the Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware show Forever 21 has estimated liabilities of between US$1 billion and US$10 billion
Topic |   Retailing
Bloomberg

Bloomberg  

Updated: 2:44pm, 30 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

American fast-fashion chain Forever 21 shut down its last shop in Hong Kong, in Mong Kok last week. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Companies

Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out

  • Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
  • Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
Chad Bray

Chad Bray  

Updated: 8:08pm, 29 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.