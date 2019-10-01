Beijing's central business district. China saw its GDP grow at its weakest rate in at least 27 years in the second quarter. Photo: Simon Song
Growth at Chinese listed companies might decline to four-year low in 2019, Fitch says
- Export-oriented tech companies to remain under pressure from customers moving supply chains away from China, rating agency says
- In first half, all sectors except consumer staples posted their lowest year-on-year revenue growth since 2016
