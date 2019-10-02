Asian companies could face a more challenging operating environment in the next two years as the US-China trade war weighs on the global economy. Photo: AFP
Rising corporate debt could spell trouble for Asia’s banks if economy falters, Moody’s says
- Asia-Pacific companies could face more challenging operating environment as US-China trade war rages, economies slow, Moody’s says
- Debt levels remain high relative to gross domestic product in many Asia-Pacific economies
The US flag flies over a container ship unloading its cargo from Asia, at the Port of Long Beach, California, in this file photo from August 1, 2019. Trade tensions between the US and China have eased somewhat in recent weeks. Photo: AFP
US-China trade agreement could fuel shift in investment away from American equities, asset manager DWS says
- A trade agreement is not expected before 2020, Sean Taylor, DWS’s Asia-Pacific chief investment officer, says
- Asset manager does not see Hong Kong’s position as an international finance centre changing despite anti-government protests
