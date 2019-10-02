More than three quarters of companies operating in China said they were affected by the trade war between Washington and Beijing, including the tariffs put in place by both countries. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP
Trade war, intellectual property theft among top risk worries for companies in China, Kroll report finds
- Ninety-four per cent of companies in China see IP theft as their top risk priority, Kroll says
- Adversarial social media activity a rising risk in China, survey finds
Topic | US-China tech war
More than three quarters of companies operating in China said they were affected by the trade war between Washington and Beijing, including the tariffs put in place by both countries. Photo: AFP Photo: AFP