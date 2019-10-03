Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

It’s not the size of the assets under management onshore that impresses Chinese investors, the survey found. Photo: AFP
Companies

Chinese investors value strong parent, branding above all when it comes to foreign asset managers, Broadridge survey finds

  • When it comes to foreign asset managers, Chinese retail investors today are not so bothered about the size of the assets they manage onshore, according to financial services firm Broadridge
  • Exchange-traded and mutual funds seen driving growth of China’s asset management sector to US$9.4 trillion by 2023
Topic |   Investing
Georgina Lee

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 7:00am, 3 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

It’s not the size of the assets under management onshore that impresses Chinese investors, the survey found. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.