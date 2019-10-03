Channels

Kit Wong, the chief executive of Lu International, the Singapore operator of online wealth management app Lu Global. Photo: SCMP Handout
Small investors are turning to private equity amid uncertainty in financial markets, says wealth manager Lu International

  • Lu International’s Lu Global app offers private equity, other wealth management products to smaller investors
  • The app reflects a move by the industry to provide more self-directed investing options to consumers
Updated: 11:30am, 3 Oct, 2019

Two friends chat in front of Victoria Harbour. Photo Agence France-Presse
Private equity, venture capital executives expect salary increases despite US-China trade war, uncertain economic outlook

  • Only 1 per cent of professionals expect a salary cut in the next 12 months, according to Heidrick & Struggles survey
  • Hiring remains robust despite concerns about ‘rougher seas’ for the industry, search firm and consulting firm says
Updated: 10:28pm, 19 Sep, 2019

