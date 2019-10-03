Demonstrators singing the ‘Glory To Hong Kong protest anthem outside the government offices on September 28, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong may have lost US$4 billion of capital to Singapore this summer, says Goldman Sachs, as protests rattled nerves
- Goldman Sachs estimates US$3 billion to US$4 billion in Hong Kong dollars may have been deposited in Singapore this summer
- Singapore saw a sharp uptick in foreign currency deposits in July and August
Topic | Hong Kong extradition bill
Demonstrators singing the ‘Glory To Hong Kong protest anthem outside the government offices on September 28, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong
Food deliveries rise sharply as Hongkongers stay home on weekends as protests discourage eating out
- Restaurants and credit card providers have seen ‘significant increase’ in home-delivery orders
- Delivery growth has coincided with decline in weekend traffic as protests intensified
Topic | Hong Kong protests
Food delivery apps Deliveroo and FoodPanda have seen an increase in orders between June and September, with weekend nights being the peak time for orders. Photo: Felix Wong