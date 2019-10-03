The US-China trade war, which has seen both countries put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods, has weighed on business sentiment, with companies delaying future investment. Photo: AFP
Deal activity in Asia falls to its slowest pace in five years amid US-China trade war, global slowdown, Dealogic says
- Asia deal flow fell to US$599.6 billion in the first nine months of the year, Dealogic says
- Chinese companies saw a record high for sales of overseas assets, while outbound merger activity declined for a third straight year
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
The US-China trade war, which has seen both countries put tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars of goods, has weighed on business sentiment, with companies delaying future investment. Photo: AFP