The London Stock Exchange. The bid has raised concerns that China would have undue influence because some HKEX board members are appointed by Hong Kong’s government. HKEX has said it is open to review governance. Photo: Reuters
LSE investors call on Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing to increase bid by 20 per cent, add cash
- Three investors said they expect more cash from HKEX
- Investors want 20 per cent increase in headline price valuation
The proposed merger between HKEX and LSE will come under financial M&As, which accounted for about 39 per cent of all such deals in Hong Kong, in terms of value, in the first nine months of 2019. Photo: Bloomberg
Bourse operator HKEX’s US$36.6 billion offer for 300 year-old London Stock Exchange a boost for Hong Kong M&A
- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing is not giving up hope and has hired UBS and HSBC to lobby the London exchange’s investors
- Overall M&A activity rises 41.8 per cent year on year to US$121.2 billion in the first nine months of this year
